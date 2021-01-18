LACONIA — Police responded to 100 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Monday, Jan. 18.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 39 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 36 drivers receiving written warnings. In addition, officers investigated traffic accidents on Gale Avenue, and on Messer Street.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Varney Court.
A report of a theft at St. Joseph Church was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Reports of criminal trespass at Walgreens pharmacy, and the Family Dollar store were investigated.
Police responded to six disturbance calls.
