LACONIA — Police handled 160 services calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday.
Nine people were arrested.
Wayne E. Otis, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Cindy Field, 58, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Richard Judd, 37, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Joseph N. Raso, 37, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three counts of forgery of a government instrument (check).
Patrick G. Stitt, 47, of Spring Street, in Laconia was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jennifer A. Tanner, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jonathan C. Ellinger, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 66 motor vehicle stops while resulted in 62 motorists receiving written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Highland Street, and Endicott Street East (Route 11B) were investigated.
Two calls dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigate reports of harassment on Hillcrest Drive, and at Laconia Middle School.
A possible drug violation on West Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
