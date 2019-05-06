LACONIA — Laconia police handled 180 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, May 6.
Twelve people were arrested.
Jessica L. Clinch, 27, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
John A. Cathcart, 54, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Alyssa E. Williams, 18, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of resisting arrest.
Shaw J. Travis, 19, and Justin R. Travis, 24, both of Lafayette Street, in Laconia; and Stephen R. Travis, 44, of Shaker Road, were all arrested on a charge of rioting.
Jeffrey W. Hanson, 37, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Nichole Brackett, 30, of Drouin Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Bret Miller, 24, of Parade Road, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and DUI.
Karina Rheaume, 36, of Newbury, Vermont, was arrested for DUI.
Jeffrey Prenoveau, 31, of Hackett Hill Road, in Hooksett, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Philip J. Pergola, 45, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested for DUI.
Officers made 23 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Main and Court streets, Union Avenue and Arch Street, Roller Coaster Road, and at Parade and Roller Coaster roads.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Cottage Street, and on Province Street.
The report of a theft at St. Andre Bessette Parish on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Opechee Gardens Apartments on North Main Street, and a report of criminal trespass on Main Street.
A report of a motor vehicle theft on Academy Street was investigated.
Police responded to three mental health emergencies.
Reports of vandalism on Dell Avenue, and on Church Street were investigated.
Officers responded to 30 disturbances, including seven classified at domestic disturbances.
