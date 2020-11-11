LACONIA — Police responded to 336 service calls between noon Friday and noon Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Eight people were arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on four charges of willful concealment, and three charges of criminal trespass.
Anthony M. Taro, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and violation of probation or parole.
Crystal M. Merchant, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Isaiah Knowles, 22, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Lisa Lassonde, 53, of Pleasant Street, in Meredith, was arrested for DWI, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without giving proof of a valid license.
Craig C. Gruskowski, 59, of Littleton, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
David N. Godbout, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Stephanie A. Leblanc, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Officers conducted 90 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Roller Coaster Road, North Main Street, and at Lakeside Avenue and Tower Street, and at Union Avenue and Laurel Street.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane, and on Baldwin Street.
Reports of thefts on Gale Avenue, Parsonage Drive, Highland Street, and at Cantin Chevrolet were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
One reported drug violation was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Taylor Street, Roller Coaster Road, at Sanborn Park on Mechanic Street, and at the Laconia Village Bakery, and at Happy Jack's Tobacco Shop.
Reports of harassment on Harrison Street, and at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane were investigated.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
