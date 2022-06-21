LACONIA — Police handled 56 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 14 motor vehicle stops which resulted in all 14 drivers being given written warnings. An accident at Lake Street and White Oaks Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Perley Pond Townhouses on Blueberry Lane, and at the High Octane Saloon.
A report of fraud on Elm Street was investigated.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.