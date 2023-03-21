LACONIA — Police handled 173 service calls from 8 a.m. last Tuesday to 8 a.m. last Friday.
Six people were arrested.
Joseph T. Bowie, 40, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicholas W. Perriera, 35, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Gregory A. Gardner, 46, of Eastman Shore Road North in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of DUI, impairment.
Jules R. Lawton, 33, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Stephen A. Patten, 33, of Lafayette Street in Laconia, was arrested as a fugitive.
Lisa M. Young, 53, of Bungalow Court in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, simple assault physical contact and domestic violence, obstructing the report of a crime or injury.
Officers conducted 22 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Parade Road, Endicott Street East, North Main Street, and on were investigated, as were hit-and-runs on Main Street and on New Salem Street.
Police assisted one motorist.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated two reports of assault.
Officers were called to investigate three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police responded to seven reports of theft, including one of shoplifting.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of suspicious persons.
Police served one restraining order, and investigated one restraining order violation.
Officers investigated four reports of vandalism.
Police were called for two sex offender registrations.
Officers were called for five welfare checks.
Police were called to render medical aid twice.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
Police investigated three reports of loitering.
There were two animal complaints.
Officers assisted another agency three times.
There was one request for fingerprints.
