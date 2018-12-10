LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 118 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Sharilynn Panto, 24, of 145 Holman St., in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Edward A. Sousa, 61, of 201 Parade Road, in Meredith, was arrested on charges of violation of a protective order, and burglary.
Nicole Hebert, 27, of 4 Waterford Way, Apt. 106, in Manchester, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jerry Turner, 31, of 336 Route 106 South, in Loudon, was arrested for driving after revocation or suspension of license, driving without giving proof of financial responsibility, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Hinhanska Hoksila Haney, 31, of 179 Court St., in Laconia was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 36 motor vehicle stops and investigated five traffic accidents.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Ledges Drive and on Tower Street.
The report of criminal threatening at the New Hampshire Humane Society was investigated.
An incident of fraud on South Main Street was investigated.
Officers dealt with seven disturbances, including one domestic disturbance.
