Laconia police made three arrests between Jan. 3 and 6:
Police charged a 16-year-old with domestic violence-simple assault-physical contact.
Police charged Kyle D. Reynolds, 40, of Lovell Street, Laconia, with domestic violence-simple assault-physical contact and criminal mischief.
Police charged Lindsay M. Thayer, 32, of Church Street with a subsequent charge of driving after suspension/revocation of license.
Police investigated a sex offense on North Main Street; assaults on Old North Main and Valley streets; a drug violation on Beacon Street West; vandalism on Court Street; five juvenile complaints; one harassment complaint; two domestic disturbances; a reported theft on Court Street; and disturbances on Union Avenue and Highland Street.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident on Fair Street, as well as accidents on Beacon Street East, Court and Fair streets, Church Street and Union Avenue, Parade and Old Parade roads, and Union Avenue.
Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Lincoln Street and shoplifting on Lakeshore Road and South Main Street.
Police made 74 motor vehicle stops and investigated five motor vehicle complaints, as well as responding to a road hazard, two disabled autos, a VIN verification, and handling trespass letters.
There were three parking violations; one unsecured door; three requests for extra patrols; two alarm activations; four requests for information; two medical aid calls; a hangup call; two noise disturbances; and one miscellaneous complaint.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Court Street, Endicott North Street, Crescent Street, Union Avenue, and at Union Avenue and Bridge Street; suspicious vehicles on Union Avenue, Batchelder Street, West Street, Endicott North Street, Cleveland Place, Beacon Street East, and Academy Street; and suspicious activity on Church Street.
Police report an intoxicated person and a welfare check, and logged one relay; paperwork; one civil standby; two reports of found property; seven requests for officers; two requests for fingerprints; three animal complaints; three community policing requests; two suicidal persons; and a warrant for service.
