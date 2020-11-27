LACONIA — Police responded to 223 service calls between noon last Monday and noon Friday.
Seven people were arrested.
Kenneth M. Miner, 35, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and breach of bail conditions.
Tina M. Thurell, 40, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Barbara N. Reno, 50, of Chestnut Avenue, in Gilmanton, was arrested on bench warrants.
Renee E. Morrison, 58, of Holman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Kimberly M. Grady, 32, of South Main Street, in Laconia was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Tammy Provencal, 40, of River Street, in Franklin, was arrested on charges of dealing/possession of prescription drugs, and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle. She was also arrested on bench warrants.
Samantha J. Donahue, 34, of Country Club Road, in Laconia,was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 29 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Ahern State Park Road and Right Way Path, at Parade Road and Elm Street, and at Elm Street and Union Avenue.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lyford Street.
Reports of thefts on Kentfield Court, and at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street, and at the Laconia Post Officer were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of fraud on Belvidere Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of indecent exposure at the Petro Mart on Lexington Drive.
Officers responded to 18 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
