LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Jason Galvin, 41, of South Hamilton, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and disobeying an officer.
Tayah M. Wardner, 25, of Pine Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault physical contact.
David B. Oley, 64, of Spring Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired.
Courtney L. Rogers, 36, of Belvidere Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Noah R. Derrow, 23, of Upper Bay Road in Sanbornton, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and with a suspended vehicle registration and bench warrants.
Officers conducted 70 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Grant Street, Belmont Road and on Lafayette Street were investigated.
Police assisted one motorist.
Officers investigated a tobacco violation at Laconia Middle School.
Police responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers investigated one report of shoplifting.
Police investigated two reports of harassment.
Officers were called about two sex offender registrations.
Police served one restraining order.
Officers were called to assist another agency four times.
Police investigated five reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers were called to investigate one report of harassing or obscene phone calls.
Police investigated one report of theft.
Officers were called to render medical aid three times.
Police were called for three welfare checks.
Officers were called once for fingerprints.
Police investigated 10 reports of suspicious persons.
Officers were called to investigate one report of fraud.
There was one animal complaint.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
