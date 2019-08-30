LACONIA — Police handled 95 service calls from noon Tuesday through noon Thursday, Aug. 29.
Two people were arrested.
Dustin Hamilton, 32, of Meredith Lane, in Barnstead, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass and breach of bail conditions.
Officers conducted 19 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Court Street, New Salem Street, North Main Street, and Warren Street.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers investigated a suspected drug violation in the Meredith Bridge Cemetery.
Police investigated a fraud report.
A report of vandalism on Woodland Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Province Street, and at the Carey House homeless shelter.
A report of criminal threatening on South Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls.
