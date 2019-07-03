LACONIA — Laconia police handled 311 service calls from noon on June 27 through noon on Tuesday, July 2.
Four adults were arrested.
Stephen A. Patten, 29, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Thomas G. Spooner III, 34, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Cedric E. Gatanti, 40, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and false imprisonment.
Michael Chouinard, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
There were two juvenile arrests.
A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for simple assault.
A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, driving a motor vehicle without a license, negligent driving, and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Officers conducted 70 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Pearl Street, and on Union Avenue in the area of Case N’ Keg.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Pine Brook Lane, Pleasant Street, West Street, Provencal Road, Chestnut Street, Union Avenue, Stark Street, and at Trustworthy Hardware, and the McDonald’s parking lot.
Reports of harassment on Winter Street, and on Bowman Street were investigated.
Officers responded to four mental health emergencies.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Bowman Street.
A report of possible drug activity was investigated.
A report of possible sex offenses was investigated.
Officers responded to 22 disturbance calls, including seven classified at domestic disturbances.
