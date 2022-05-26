LACONIA — Police handled 114 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Tyler C. Twombly, 37, of Stark Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Ruth S. Morley, 37, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 22 motor vehicle stops which resulted in each of the drivers being issued a written warning. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Sanborn Street, and on Beacon Street East were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on South Main Street.
Reports of thefts on Beech Street, and on Batchelder Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on White Oaks Road.
A report of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Walmart.
Reports of criminal threatening at Laconia Middle School, and on Mechanic Street were investigated.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
