LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Nicholas Range, 40, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three charges of simple assault.
Hernerce Popo. 33, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Police conducted five motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue and on North Main Street.
Seven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft in Rotary Park.
A report of shoplifting at Rite Aid was investigated.
Police responded to three disturbance calls.
