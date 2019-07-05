LACONIA — Laconia police handled 74 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Kendra L. Van Loon, 29, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Sarah M. Shaner, no fixed address, was arrested on three warrants.
Nichole Brackett, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Krystal L. Sanborn, 36, of Union Avenue, to Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Union Avenue and Elm Street, and at North Main and Oak streets.
Police investigated a report of a theft a Endicott Street East location.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.