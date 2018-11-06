LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 41 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Friday.
Four people were arrested.
Wayne Needler, 55, of 86 Main St., Apt. 1, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Joseph L. Blood, 59, of 104 Tower St., in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault (domestic violence).
Amber L. Florence, 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Samantha J. Donahue, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
In addition, one person was taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a traffic accident at Parade and Roller Coaster roads.
Reports of thefts at a Bay Street address and at Subway were investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
Officers dealt with reports of two disturbances on Union Avenue.
