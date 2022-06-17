LACONIA — Police handled 185 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Friday.
Four people were arrested.
Paul S. Noyes, 27, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked and or suspended involving an accident which resulted in death or serious injury, driving a vehicle not equipped with a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, two charges of aggravated DWI with a collision that resulted in serious injury, and driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
(Noyes was charged Friday with negligent homicide in connection with the fatal accident on Weirs Boulevard Thursday evening.)
Joseph Musumeci, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for contempt.
Barry Kendall, 55, of Sunnydale Drive, in Merrimack, was arrested for DWI.
Caitlin A. McDaniel, 25, of Merrimack Street, in Manchester, was arrested on a warrant.
Four people were issued summonses for public drinking — all in Weirs Beach.
Officers made 54 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 12 drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 35 others receiving written warnings, and four others getting verbal warnings.
Police investigated a fatal accident on Weirs Boulevard, and other accidents Endicott Street North, and at Endicott Street North and Watson Road.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Sunrise Towers, Happy Cow Ice Cream, and the Weirs Drive-In.
Reports of vandalism on Old North Main Street, and on Starboard Way were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Beech Street, Pearl Street, Blueberry Lane, and at the Best Western Plus-Landmark Inn.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
