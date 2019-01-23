LACONIA — Laconia police handled 49 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
Kyle J. McCoy, 22, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 16 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on South Main Street.
Police investigated the report of a theft at a Weirs Beach condominium complex, and another theft reported on Meredith Center Road.
A reported incident of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
Officers responded to domestic disturbance call.
