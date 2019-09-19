LACONIA — Police handled 668 service calls between noon on Sept. 6 and noon on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Thirty-three people were arrested.
Steven Lemay, 34, of Jewett Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the reporting of a crime, criminal threatening, simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Katerine Daal, 25, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Heather D. Paul, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Morgan T. Fontaine, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of willful concealment, breach of bail, and was also arrested on a warrant.
Jeremiah T. Beane, 39, of Governor Wentworth Highway (Route 25), in Moultonborough, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Allison B. Blanchette, 37, of Cummings Hill Road, in Plymouth, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Sean C. Dillon, 38, of Pine Cone Lane, in Meredith, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and also arrested on a bench warrant.
Shannon J. Kendrick, 22, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Michael R. Tierney, 22, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Phillip M. Stebbins, 29, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Vickie Ross, 50, of College Road, in Center Harbor, was arrested on charges of DWI, and resisting arrest.
Andrew Deroche, 23, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicholas V. Rodrick, 29, of Ked Drive, in Concord, was arrested on two separate charges of possession of a controlled drug, and was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Melanie L. White, 35, of Dolloff Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Joanna Greenlay, 31, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Leah M. Chase, 31, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Savatore Pascarelli, 58, of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested on a charge of violation of anti-theft laws for motor vehicles.
Katrina O’Donnell, 30, of Pleasant Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Brittany G. Ford, 27, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Griffin J. Lahey, 39, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Alyssa Romac, 27, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Lauren R. Toronto, 49, of Medford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Justin R. Washburn, 30, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Autumn E. Burley, 24, of Riverside Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Samantha J. Donahue, 33, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment, and also arrested on a bench warrant.
Joseph McAllister, 31, of Eastport, Maine, was arrested for DWI, as well as a charge for reckless driving, and was also arrested on two bench warrants.
Benjamin Walker, 28, of Hill Road, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.
River Richer, 22, of Shore Drive, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.
Jared E. Marshall, 26, of Morrison Avenue, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Cory D. Decato, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and was also arrested on three warrants.
Christopher C. Miles, 34, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Thomas V. Dufield Jr., 51, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole.
Andrew V. Rodimon, 31, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 146 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Parade Road, Union Avenue, Court Street, South Main Street, North Main Street and Blueberry Lane, Gilford Avenue, Memory Lane, and Primrose Drive.
Fourteen calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Hawthorne Street, Franklin Street, Pine Street, Academy Street, and Strafford Street.
Reports of thefts on River Street, Orange Court, Main Street, Avery Street, the Circle K store on Union Avenue, Pear Street, Valley Street, the Rivers Edge Apartments on Union Avenue, Fair Street, Lyford Street, the Laconia Public Library, Grove Street, the Laconia Pet Center on Union Avenue, Rowell Street, Laconia High School, Academy Street, and Bayside Cemetery were investigated.
Police investigated reports of shoplifting at the Circle K store on Union Avenue, Vista Foods grocery store, and Walmart.
Reports of fraud on Cedar Street, Bank of New Hampshire, the Circle K store on Union Avenue, Walmart, Meredith Center Road, and the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street were investigated.
Officers responded to four mental health emergencies.
Police investigated suspected drug violation evidence on Taylor Street, the Laconia Congregational Church, Elm Street and David Place.
Reports of burglaries on North Main Street, and Academy Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment at Lakes Region General Hospital, and Laconia High School.
Reports of criminal threatening at the Laconia Middle School, Rotary Park, Baldwin Street, Cleveland Place, and Grove Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass at the Dollar Tree store, on Adams Street, and on Gilford Avenue, were investigated.
Officers responded to 55 disturbance calls, including 15 which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.