LACONIA — Police handled 66 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Three people were arrested.
Alicia M. McLean, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Crystal Ellison, 41, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft.
Officers made six motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and five others being given written warnings. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Blueberry Lane.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls.
