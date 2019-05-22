LACONIA — Laconia police handled 58 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Walter P. Barrett, 42, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Messer Street.
Officers handled two juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Union Avenue and Winnicoash Street.
The report of a burglary on Plantation Road was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
