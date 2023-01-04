LACONIA — Police handled 78 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Five people were arrested.
Katrina R. Emans, 25, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license and driving after revocation or suspension of license.
Devinne J. Mullaney, 33, of Harvard Street in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Clifford J. Sylvestre, 60, of Overland Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and willful concealment.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in two drivers being issued verbals warning, seven drivers being issued written warnings and one driver receiving a summons. Traffic accidents at Clinton and Mechanic streets and at Parade Road and Outerbridge Lane were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers responded to assist with one lockout.
Police took fingerprints once.
A report of vandalism was investigated.
Officers assisted another agency twice.
One restraining order was served.
Officers responded to one report of harassment.
Police investigated one animal complaint.
Officers completed one welfare check.
A report of assault was investigated.
Police investigated four reports of suspicious persons.
Police performed one house check.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
