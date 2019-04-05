LACONIA — Laconia police handled 501 service calls between noon March 26 and noon Thursday.
Twenty-one people were arrested.
Emmie E. Landry, 24, of West Main Street, in Tilton, was arrested for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Caitlin E. Fillion, 30, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Michael E. Parker Sr., 37, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Rachael L. Mount, 41, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Sharilynn Panto, 24, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Donna L. Lorden, 67, of Randlett Street, in Belmont, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief.
Matthew Dortona, 21, of Salem, was arrested on charges of simple assault and criminal trespass.
Kelsey L. Titara, 29, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of willful concealment (theft), and breach of bail conditions.
Antonio J. Perilla, 23, of Pasture Drive, in Franklin, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Johanna K. Patterson, 31, of Old Bristol Road, in New Hampton, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Jamie P. Grenier, 36, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 52, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Debbie Gilmore, 49, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Kimberly A. Marsh, 47, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Seth M. Houston, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Robin M. Gillery, 46, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Edward J. Bolduc Jr., 54, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kenneth W. Belyea III, 42, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant, and on charges of driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and disobeying stop/yield signs.
Dale L. Smith Jr., 23, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on four charges of possession of controlled drugs.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Richard C. Johnson, 43, of Rowell Street, in Laconia, was arrested on seven charges of possession of controlled drugs.
Officers conducted 136 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Parade Road, the Pleasant Street School parking lot, South Main Street, and Meredith Center Road (near Robbie Mills Field).
Police investigated a report of an assault at Laconia Middle School, and reports of criminal threatening at Laconia High School and Laconia Middle School.
The report of a motor vehicle theft was investigated.
Officers responded to mental health emergencies on Weirs Boulevard, Landing Lane and Batchelder Street.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Riverside Court, Northway Bank, and Mechanic Street.
A report of criminal mischief at Woodland Heights School was investigated.
Three reports of shoplifting at Walmart were investigated.
Officers responded to 34 disturbance calls, including seven domestic disturbances.
