LACONIA — Laconia police handled 204 service calls between noon Feb. 14 and noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Christopher L. Nelson, 36, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on four charges of breach of bail conditions.
Tyssen W. Butler, 43, of Leighton Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Kirk M. Stutes, 33, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of probation or parole, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Craig Davis, 27, of Shaker Road, in Northfield, was arrested on two bench warrants, and also arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and two counts of dealing/possessing prescription drugs.
Daniel C. Malone, 57, of High Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 58 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Messer Street and Union Avenue, and Fair and Water streets, and on Blueberry Lane, Union Avenue, and Court Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Helen’s Super Clean laundromat, the Four Seasons Condominiums, and at apartments on Pleasant Street, Batchelder Street, and Union Avenue.
A report of criminal threatening on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers dealt with mental health emergencies on Academy Street, and at Stafford House.
A report of criminal trespass on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Fair Street, Union Avenue, and Blueberry Lane.
Officers responded to 13 disturbance calls, including six domestic disturbances.
