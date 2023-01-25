LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Four adults were arrested.
Angela M. Poirier, 45, of Elm Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault physical contact.
Edward J. Bolduc Jr., 57, of Elm Street in Laconia, was arrested on 12 charges of breach of bail conditions.
Phillip M. Stebbins, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Lawrence C. Moss, 38, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, criminal threatening and bench warrants.
One juvenile was arrested.
Officers conducted seven motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Bay Street, Union Avenue, Endicott Street East, Dixon Street, Elm Street, Parade Road and on Messer Street were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Endicott Street North.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated two calls about restraining orders.
Officers were called to assist another agency once.
Police investigated one report of a runaway.
Officers were called to investigated a report of criminal trespass.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers were called to investigate one report of criminal threatening.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
Offices were called to render medical aid four times.
Police assisted one motorist.
Officers were called for four welfare checks.
Police investigated five reports of suspicious persons.
Officers were called once for fingerprints.
Police were called once for a house check.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.