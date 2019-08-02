LACONIA — Police handled 176 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Friday.
Five people were arrested.
Paul J. O’Connor, 34, of Kimball Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Adam J. Littizzio, 40, of Bear Island, in Meredith, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Eric M. Bryant, 40, of Clay Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Jeffrey E. Reed, 49, of Truland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Marcus E. Brouillard, 25, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest and breach of bail conditions.
Officers conducted 22 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Endicott Beach, Union Avenue, Lakes Region General Hospital, Clay Street, and at North Main Street and Lexington Drive, and Pleasant Street and Gale Avenue.
Seven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers responded to three mental health emergencies.
Police investigate a report of fraud on Shore Drive.
A report of criminal threatening on Taylor Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
