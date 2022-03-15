LACONIA — Police handled 126 service calls between noon March 9 and noon last Friday.
Eight people were arrested.
James H. Lawrence, 45, no fixed address, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and for driving an unregistered vehicle. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 22, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Adam R. Blais, 40, of Jewett Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Joseph T. Sheehan, 21, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Patricia Sanville, 56, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Amanda Fort, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jessica M. Polito, 33, of Pembroke Street, in Gilmanton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Otto B. Keller, 38, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers performed 43 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 35 others getting written warnings, and one other being given a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and at Pleasant and New Salem streets were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Gold Street, at Isaiah 61 Cafe, and at Laconia High School.
A possible drug violation at the Laconia Public Library was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
