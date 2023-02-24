LACONIA — Police handled 123 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday.
There were no arrests.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted 10 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue were investigated, including a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
One call was about a runaway.
Officers assisted four motorists.
Police were called to assist another agency or department four times.
There was one animal complaint.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police were called for three tobacco violations.
Officers served paperwork once and served one restraining order.
Police were called to investigate one report of theft.
Officers responded to investigate one sex offender registration.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Officers were called to render medical aid once.
Police investigated one report of harassment.
Officers responded to three calls about suspicious persons.
Police investigated one report of shoplifting.
Officers were called for four welfare checks.
Police responded to one call about a suspicious vehicle.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
