LACONIA — Police handled 55 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers conducted one motor vehicle stop, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and on Main Street.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Funspot.
A report of harassment on Court Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
