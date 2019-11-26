LACONIA — Police handled 267 service calls between noon Nov. 22 and noon Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Eleven people were arrested.
Marissa M. Monsante, 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Michael E. Noonan, 43, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jessica L. Clinch, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jacob McCormack, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Brandon M. Miles, 23, of Cedar Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Brandon M. O'Brien, 25, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Kevin S. Greenleaf, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 20, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Richard Parrott, 57, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of credit card fraud, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and being an armed career criminal.
Carrie Gray, 31, of Summer Street, in Penacook, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Devun P. Webley, 20, of Washington Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault, and also charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, and domestic violence false imprisonment.
Officers conducted 111 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, North Main Street, Court Street, Highland Street, and on Meredith Center Road near the New Hampshire Humane Society.
Nine calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Endicott Street North (Route 3).
The reports of thefts on Endicott Street North, Domino’s Pizza on Union Avenue, North Main Street, Carey House homeless shelter, Walgreens, and the Isaiah 61 Cafe were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Breckinridge Way.
Reports of harassment on Pine Street, and at Laconia Middle School were investigated.
Officers responded to 21 disturbance calls, including five calls classified as domestic disturbances.
