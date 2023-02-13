LACONIA — Police handled 240 service calls from 8 a.m. last Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Gigi B. Mouwad, 55, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, was arrested on two warrants from another jurisdiction.
John E. Collins, 66, of Morrill Street in Gilford, was arrested on three charges of shoplifting.
Jennifer E. Downs, 33, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, was arrested on warrants.
James M. Akerley, 63, of Pine Street Extension in Laconia, was arrested for driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Emmie E. Landry, 28, of Whipple Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of DUI, impairment.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 20, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Nathan S. Rabbitt, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Jessica J. Berry, 48, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault physical contact or bodily injury and resisting arrest.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted 57 motor vehicle stops. A traffic accident on Webster Street was investigated.
Two calls were about juvenile matters.
Police were called to assist another agency or department four times.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police investigated one report of vandalism.
Officers were called to render medical aid six times.
Police investigated one report of a restraining order violation.
Officers were called to investigate a report of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Police investigated one report of a drug violation.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated four reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to investigate three reports of harassment.
Police investigated one report of loitering.
Officers were called to investigate one report of burglary.
Police investigated one report of indecent exposure.
There were two animal complaints.
Officers were called to investigate one liquor law violation.
Police investigated one report of criminal trespass.
Officers were called for six welfare checks.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
Officers were called for one house check.
Police investigated one report of littering.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Police investigated one report of an intoxicated person.
Officers investigated one report of assault.
Police investigated four reports of suspicious persons.
Officers responded to 13 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
What are your favorite romantic Valentine’s Day activities? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.