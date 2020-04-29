LACONIA — Police responded to 279 calls for service between noon on April 23, and noon Wednesday, April 29.
Five people were arrested.
Jonathan R. Swett, 35, of Keasor Court, in Laconia, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Liam Doherty, 31, of Franconia Road, in New Durham, was arrested for DWI.
Donna Koval, 66, of Baldwin Street, in Franklin, was arrested on two counts of simple assault, and also on charges of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Michael Rodgers, 67, of Chapin Terrace, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of simple assault.
Lauren E. Donovan, 39, of Fairmont Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and simple assault.
Officers made three motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Willow Street, Union Avenue, Parade Road, Dixon Street, Baldwin Street, and Main Street and Union Avenue.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Pleasant Street, Union Avenue, Roller Coaster Road, South Main Street, and Lake Village Apartments in Lakeport.
An assault on Adams Street was investigated.
Police investigated the report of a burglary at the Heritage Freewill Baptist Church on Meredith Center Road.
Reports of vandalism at Lakes Region General Hospital, on Union Avenue, Cleveland Place, and at the Downtown Parking Garage were investigated.
A report of a possible drug violation on Winter Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Province Street, and Sunrise Towers.
A report of criminal threatening on Orchard Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to 31 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
