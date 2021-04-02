LACONIA — Police handled 51 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Officers made 24 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 23 drivers receiving written warnings. An accident on South Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
