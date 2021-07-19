LACONIA — Police handled 266 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, July 19.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Jacob M. Cilley, 28, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
Krystina M. Cameron, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Robert M. Stone, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and possession of a controlled drug.
Thomas P. Petruzzelli, 44, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of willful concealment, and criminal trespass.
Therea K. Farland, 34, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
James Hembree Jr., 32, of Tolles Street, in Nashua, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Christopher C. Drown, 44, of Old Bristol Road, in New Hampton, was arrested on a warrant.
Dylan Charles, 20, of Pear Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and theft by unauthorized taking.
James H. Lyons, 60, of Medford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Lisa M. Cotoni, 27, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Brian D. Hebert, 39, of Academy Square, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Peter Greger, 51, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of sexual assault, and simple assault.
Samantha Shada, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 114 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being issued summonses and 103 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, North Main Street, Endicott Street North, Lucerne Avenue, and at Messer and Irving streets were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Tower Hill Tavern in Weirs Beach.
Reports of thefts on Sunset Lane, Morrill Street, and at Isaiah 61 Cafe were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on South Main Street, and on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Reports of criminal threatening on Union Avenue, and on Veterans Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Al's Auto on Court Street.
Officers responded to 17 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.