LACONIA — Police responded to 124 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Six people were arrested.
Caroline Taylor, 56, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, and two charges of receiving stolen property.
Salvatore J. Pennellatore, 38, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Kevin S. Roux, 43, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 39, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a protective order, and breach of bail conditions.
Scott P. Leroux, 24, of Reagan Way, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
John Cartier, 37, Main Street, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of DWI subsequent offense.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of a marijuana-infused product.
Officers made 28 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Main Street, South Main Street, and at Veterans Square, at Belmont Road (Route 106) and the Laconia Bypass, and at North Main Street and Lexington Drive.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Court Street.
The report of a theft on Summer Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
