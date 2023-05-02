LACONIA — Police responded to 522 service calls 8 a.m. April 3 through 8 a.m. April 10.
Fourteen people were arrested.
LACONIA — Police responded to 522 service calls 8 a.m. April 3 through 8 a.m. April 10.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Gerald D. Peacock Jr., 54, of Church Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Christopher M. Kaiser, 48, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception under $1,000.
Jessica L. Jason, 42, of Garfield Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Collin N. Joseph, 37, of Court Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Peter Greger, 53, of Messer Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of DUI impairment and having an open container.
Luis M. Dominguez, 38, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant and on bench warrants.
Kristin Callery, 55, of Johnson Street in Belmont, was arrested on charges of dealing or possession of prescription drugs.
Gary Kenneson Jr., 40, of Scenic Drive in Belmont, was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock device, possession of a controlled drug, driving with a suspended vehicle registration and driving as an habitual offender.
Thomas M. Kiersey, 38, of Hackleboro Road in Canterbury, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer and driving with revoked or suspended license.
Sheri Bertrand, 42, of Strafford Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Brian S. Richards, 50, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Joshua M. Poor, 34, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Matthew K. Swormstedt, 27, of Treetop Circle in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license, subsequent offense, and driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Juan A. Leon Munoz, 51, of Beaman Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license and on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How has your experience been so far with the new trash pickup in Laconia? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.