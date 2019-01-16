LACONIA — Laconia police handled 159 calls for service during the period from noon last Thursday until noon Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Barbara N. Reno, 48, of Cotton Hill Road in Laconia, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking (of items valued up to $1,000).
Daniel A. Chambers Jr., 40, no fixed address, was arrested for receiving stolen property (of items valued at $1,501 or more), possession of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 43, of Appleton Street in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Terri A. Marquis, 54, of Larry Drive in Alton was arrested on a warrant.
Richard J. Brue Jr., 38, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Dale C. Crumb, 74, of Port Way in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Kayne Kreitzer, 27, of Lincoln Street in Laconia, was arrested for DUI.
Tyssen W. Butler, 43, of Leighton Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of violation of a protective order, and also for breach of bail.
Travis R. Oak, 36, of McGrath Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault (strangulation), and breach of bail.
April Watters, 42, of Estates Circle in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Officers conducted 44 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Dewey Street, Belmont Road (Route 106), Natures View Drive, and Lincoln Street.
Police investigated the report of one assault.
Reports of thefts on Gilford Avenue, the Laconia Public Library, Northern Heights Condominiums, Jewett Street, and at Petal Pushers were investigated.
A motor vehicle theft at Wingate Village apartments was reported.
A case of criminal trespass on Union Avenue, and two reports of sex offenses were reported.
Police investigated a report of harassment at McGrath Street Transitional Housing.
Officers responded to 11 disturbances.
