LACONIA — Police responded to 76 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Dominic I. Santiago, 22, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Jason R. Sabin, 37, of Batchelder Street, Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph Cruz, 38, of Blueberry Lane, Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
John J. Laplante, 45, of Bay Hill Road, in Northfield, was arrested for possession of fentanyl. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Officers conducted seven motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Mechanic Street, and at Main and Oak streets.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Baldwin Street, Academy Street, and at the Rite-Aid pharmacy on Union Avenue.
A report of harassment on Oak Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Church Street.
Police responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
