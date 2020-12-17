LACONIA — Police responded to 379 service calls between noon Dec. 11 and noon Tuesday.
Ten people were arrested.
Jacob R. Propri, 30, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Joseph N. Raso, 37, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of violation of a protective order.
Nicole P. Carroll, 34, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Justin E. Bell, 25, of Ferry Street, in Allenstown, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Ashlee L. Goyette, 29, of High Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
John M. Stebbins, 46, of Isabella Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Caleb Thomas, 22, of Meetinghouse Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Blas Garcia-Granados, 45, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a restraining order.
Kevin J. Collins, 38, of Endicott Street North, was arrested for willful concealment and theft.
Paul B. Lafontaine, 52, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for disobeying an officer.
Officers made 128 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Baldwin Street.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Dunkin Donuts on South Main Street.
Reports of thefts on Hill Street, Academy Street, and at the Dollar Tree store on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on White Oaks Road.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
