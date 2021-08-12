LACONIA — Police handled 92 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Six people were arrested.
Vannessa Bassett, 37, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Paul R. Poulin, 35, of Lovell Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Keith M. Kennedy, 24, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after and accident (leaving the scene).
Jaime A. Garcia, 42, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Anthony M. Taro, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Megan Davis, 37, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals (purposeful).
Officers made 30 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 27 others getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and on Endicott Street East (Route 11B) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Meredith Bridge Cemetery.
A report of vandalism on the WOW Trail was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Clinton Street.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
