Laconia police responded to 84 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Jan. 23, making two arrests.
Police arrested John Garside Jr., 58, of Bay Shore Drive, Sanbornton, on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police charged Daniel S. Cline, 25, of Bohonnon Road, Danbury, with disobeying and officer and arrested him on a bench warrant.
Police responded to a reported assault at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
Police issued two restraining orders.
Police investigated a harassment complaint.
There was one missing person report.
Police logged one civil matter.
Police responded to two disturbances on Union Avenue.
Police responded to a neighbor dispute on Union Avenue.
Police investigated a noise complaint on Mechanic Street.
Police investigated a juvenile complaint.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious person on Court Street.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious automobile on Shepard Street.
Police investigated five motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 46 motor vehicle stops.
There was one parking violation.
Police performed a VIN verification.
Police assisted a motorist at Weirs Boulevard and Evergreen Drive.
Police logged a disabled automobile at the Laconia Bypass and Belmont Road.
There was a report of a road hazard.
There were three sex offender registrations.
There were three animal complaints.
There were two requests for officers.
There was a request for extra patrols.
There were two wellbeing checks.
There was one medical aid call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.