LACONIA — Laconia police handled 164 service call between noon last Friday and noon Monday, April 29.
Five people were arrested.
Eliana K. Fontanez, 26, of Harrison Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Kyle B. Joyce, 33, of Province Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Kaylyn Koch, 18, of Steele Hill Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol.
Lawrence E. Green, 59, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was arrested for DWI.
Wayne A. Hicks, 34, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 54 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on South Main Street.
Police investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from a Union Avenue business.
A report of theft on Highland Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at the Petro Mart on Lexington Drive.
Reports of vandalism on Primrose Drive, and at a Gilford Avenue apartment were investigated.
A burglary on Province Street (Route 107) was reported.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including two that were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.