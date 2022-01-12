LACONIA — Police handled 168 service calls from noon last Thursday through noon Tuesday.
Seven people were arrested.
Sarah Jenna, 39, of Chapin Terrace, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Alicia M. McLean, 33, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Michael L. Davidson, 36, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for sale of a controlled drug, and for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of criminal trespass, and for resisting arrest.
Heather L. Michael, 38, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Herbert Williams, 68, of Emerald Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 40, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 38 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 32 drivers being given written warnings, and one getting a verbal warning. Accidents on Court Street, South Main Street, Union Avenue, and Belmont Road (Route 106) were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts at the Huot Career and Technical Center, and on South Main Street.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of criminal trespass on Mile Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Bank of New Hampshire on Pleasant Street.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
