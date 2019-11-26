LACONIA — Police handled 68 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Nov. 22.
One person was arrested.
Marissa M. Monsante, 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 25 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Endicott Street North (Route 3) near the Meredith town line.
The report of an assault at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Rowell Street, and at Annie’s Cafe on Gilford Avenue.
