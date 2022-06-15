LACONIA — Police handled 414 service calls from 4 p.m. last Friday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Ashley M. Sirles, 33, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled drug, including possession of fentanyl.
Gerald Burnsworth, 29, of Auburn, Maine, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Bradley A. Perreault, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eric J. Fennell, 28, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Deborah A. Wallace, 53, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug and for transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 21, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested on a warrant.
Joshua Hager-Marcure, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and for being a fugitive.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of breach of bail.
Xavier J. Johnson, 23, of Londonderry Turnpike, in Hooksett, was arrested for reckless operation, speeding, disobeying an officer, improper passing, and crossing the yellow line.
Amy B. Fedorczuk, 43, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault, and for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Toni Ruggles, 57, of Glendale Place, in Gilford, was arrested for driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Richard T. Brooks, 30, no fixed address, was arrested for theft.
Krystal L. Sanborn, 39, of Dolloff Street, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Crystal P. Gagnon, 31, of Loudon Road, in Concord, was arrested for disobeying an officer.
Five people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 227 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 12 drivers receiving traffic summonses, 198 others being given written warnings, and four others getting verbal warnings. Accidents on Morrill Street, Route 3 and Roller Coaster Road, Scenic and Watson roads, Union Avenue, Endicott Street East (Route 11B) and Weirs Boulevard, Belmont Road (Route 106), North Main and Old North Main streets, and Beacon Street East and Church Street were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Arch Street, and from the Lake Village Apartments in Lakeport, and at the High Octane Saloon.
A report of harassment on Clinton Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Batchelder Street, and at Alpenrose Plaza in Weirs Beach.
A report of criminal threatening on Endicott Street North was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Cottage Street.
Officers responded to 20 disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
