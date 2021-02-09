LACONIA — Police handled 96 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday, Feb. 5.
Three people were arrested.
Paul N.S. Vento, 29, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Cindy Field, 57, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Wayne E. Otis, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 16 drivers receiving written warnings. Two traffic accidents on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Union Avenue, and at Tire Warehouse on Court Street.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls.
