LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 65 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday.
Three people were arrested.
Robert J. Gebo Jr., 44, of 24 McGrath St., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was arrested for receiving stolen property (valued at $1,501 or more), driving after having been deemed an habitual offender, and breach of bail conditions.
Elizabeth A. Maglio, 32, of 7 Sargent Place, Lot 26, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Crystal M. McNeil, 34, of 136 Pine St., Apt. 1A, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 17 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Weirs Boulevard.
Police investigated reports of thefts at the Merrill Fay Area, and on Academy Street, and West Street.
The report of fraud at a Province Street business was investigated.
Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
A report of vandalism at the Meredith Bridge condominiums was investigated.
Officers dealt with one domestic violence call and one report of neighbor-dispute disturbance.
