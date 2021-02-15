LACONIA — Police handled 88 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday, Feb. 12.
Six people were arrested.
Daniel L. Tucker, 58, of Highland Mountain Road, in Northfield, was arrested for forgery of a government instrument.
Robert J. Walker, 52, of Maple Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jason E. Clairmont, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Calvin Fifield, 24, of Union Street, in Concord, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Christopher M. Blodgett, 46, of County Drive, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Amin S. Wilson, 42, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and false imprisonment.
Officer conducted 28 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 23 drivers receiving written warnings. A traffic accident at North Main and Harvard streets was investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of theft on Hayes Road, and at Genesis Elder Care.
A report of a possible drug violation on Endicott Street North was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Summer Street.
A report of harassment at Isaiah 61 Cafe was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of vandalism in Veterans Square.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.