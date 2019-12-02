LACONIA — Police handled 158 service calls from noon Nov. 27 through noon on Friday, Nov. 29.
Three people were arrested.
Jessica L. Clinch, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jayson M. Guyotte, 44, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Edis Dizdarevic, 23, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Officers conducted 86 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Pleasant Street, Union Avenue, and at Parade Road (Route 106) and Roller Coaster Road.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Gale Avenue.
A report of vandalism on Belvidere Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including five that were classified as domestic disturbances.
