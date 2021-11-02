LACONIA — Police handled 156 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Sarah Reading, 45, of Bristol, Connecticut, was arrested for resisting arrest and simple assault.
Gairy A. Johnson, 32, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Christopher C. Miles, 36, of Portland, Maine, was arrested on multiple warrants.
James Harris, 48, of Prescott Hill Road, in Peterborough, was arrested for DWI and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Joshua R. Catalano, 22, of Center Sandwich, was arrested on two counts of simple assault, an a charge of resisting arrest.
Shannon Mahoney, 23, of Pease Road, in Meredith, was arrested on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Joanne F. Amstrong, 67, of Ladd Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Sarah M. Shaner, 32, of Cross Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, and eight counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Jamie L. Antelmi, 35, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 33 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being issued summonses and 26 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, Lake Street, Weirs Boulevard, and Endicott Street East (Route 11B) were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Belvidere Street.
Reports of thefts at Isaiah 61 Cafe, Irwin Motors, the Colonial Theatre, Five Star Golf Cars, and HK Powersports were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Perley Pond Townhomes on Blueberry Lane, and in the City Hall parking lot.
Reports of harassment on Estates Circle and at the downtown parking garage were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening in Rotary Park.
Reports of criminal mischief on Bowman Street, and at Fit Focus were investigated.
Officers responded to 11 disturbance calls, including six which were classified as domestic disturbances.
